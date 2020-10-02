Guilty verdict in first Washoe jury trial using COVID-19 protections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday it got a guilty verdict in the first jury trial in Washoe County since COVID-19 safety restrictions went into effect.

Jason Marcus Jones, 41, of Reno was found guilty Wednesday after a three-day trial of one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of trafficking in a control substance and two counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun, the district attorney’s office said.

Washoe District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer is scheduled to sentence Jones Nov. 10. He faces up to 22 years in prison.

“The health and safety measures put in place allowed this trial to go forward and I would like to thank the court for its diligent work in today’s challenging environment,” District Attorney Chris Hicks said in a statement. “Additionally, it is important to thank the jury for their attention and willingness to serve as jurors.”

Jones sold a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and two guns to undercover Regional Crime Suppression Unit officers.

