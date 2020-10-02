Gov. Steve Sisolak OKs some youth sports to resume in Nevada

Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new directive Friday loosening restrictions on youth sports and adult recreation in Nevada.

The new directive allows some youth sports and adult recreations to continue, but they must be either no-contact or minimal contact, and must abide by strict safety protocols.

The new directive goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Sports allowed to resume include but are not limited to: baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag football, golf, track and field, cross country, sideline cheer and dance, swimming, diving, fencing, and kick ball.

Full contact sports are still prohibited including football, rugby, wrestling, boxing, hockey, lacross, basketball, group cheerleading, water polo, and martial arts.

As part of the safety protocols, teams must submit what the Governor called a Sports COVID-19 Preparedness and Safety Plan to the Nevada Department of Business Industry (B&I). The plan must be approved, before a team can participate sports.

The Governor said tournaments can begin October 24, 2020 if all requirements are met. Those who are hosting a tournament, must submit a Tournament COVID-19 Safety Plan to B&I to receive approval prior to hosting the tournament.

The Governor said coaches and managers must assign a designated monitor to make sure people associated with the team are maintaining six-feet of social distancing and are wearing masks.

“Coaches are role models. Wear a mask on the sidelines," he said.

Spectators must abide by guidelines released earlier this week on group gatherings.

As for high school sports, the Governor said the NIAA maintains control over regulating high school sports and will continue to determine the timing when it will be allowed to resume.

The full list of sports allowed to continue - and the accompanying guidance for this Directive – can be found at the following links:

