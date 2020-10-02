Culinary Union Local 226 says changes to canvassing in 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Checking and double-checking addresses in this northwest Reno neighborhood--Kristie Strejc and Enriqueta Layune with Local Culinary 226 are canvassing talking to residents about the upcoming election.

It is personal for them.

“I have not worked since March of this year due to COVID,” says Strejc. “And now I am about to lose my health care benefits. I have an 11-year-old son with special needs. He uses a lot of the benefits,” she says.

“I say why I am here. What is important to me for my community, for the future, for this country,” says Layune.

The two have more than a decade of experience with the Union and have canvassed before.

They say COVID has meant some changes as they go door-to-door. More people are at home in the afternoon on a weekday--that’s different from even two years ago. And many residents have already made up their minds.

At which point the message is:

“Yea get out there and vote,” says Strejc.

The Culinary Union is the most powerful and influential union in Nevada. They live up to their reputation by organizing and canvassing like this during election years. The membership is not taken for granted. Which is why this year masks were distributed to canvassers.

“And I ask, they can use the mask, if they don’t want to use it, we have to exit the property because it is our protocol,” says Layune.

The union says while they are trying to get their point across to people as to why they should vote for union endorsed candidates; really the number one concern in canvassing this year, is safety.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.