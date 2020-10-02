Advertisement

Culinary Union Local 226 says changes to canvassing in 2020

Culinary Union Local 226 t-shirt
Culinary Union Local 226 t-shirt(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Checking and double-checking addresses in this northwest Reno neighborhood--Kristie Strejc and Enriqueta Layune with Local Culinary 226 are canvassing talking to residents about the upcoming election.

It is personal for them.

“I have not worked since March of this year due to COVID,” says Strejc. “And now I am about to lose my health care benefits. I have an 11-year-old son with special needs. He uses a lot of the benefits,” she says.

“I say why I am here. What is important to me for my community, for the future, for this country,” says Layune.

The two have more than a decade of experience with the Union and have canvassed before.

They say COVID has meant some changes as they go door-to-door. More people are at home in the afternoon on a weekday--that’s different from even two years ago. And many residents have already made up their minds.

At which point the message is:

“Yea get out there and vote,” says Strejc.

The Culinary Union is the most powerful and influential union in Nevada. They live up to their reputation by organizing and canvassing like this during election years. The membership is not taken for granted. Which is why this year masks were distributed to canvassers.

“And I ask, they can use the mask, if they don’t want to use it, we have to exit the property because it is our protocol,” says Layune.

The union says while they are trying to get their point across to people as to why they should vote for union endorsed candidates; really the number one concern in canvassing this year, is safety.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Washoe County District 1 Debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Terri Russell
Our first debate is the Washoe County Commission District 1 race between incumbent Republican Marsh Berkbigler and Democrat Alexis Hill

News

Washoe Co. Commission District 1 Debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
KOLO 8 News Now debate between Marsha Berkbigler and Alexis Hill For Washoe Co. Commission District 1

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths; active infections second-highest ever

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The 1,387 active cases are the second-highest ever. The highest was 1,418 on Sept. 19.

Crime

Guilty verdict in first Washoe jury trial using COVID-19 protections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Jason Marcus Jones, 41, of Reno was found guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of trafficking in a control substance and two counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun,

Latest News

Sports

Gov. Steve Sisolak OKs some youth sports to resume in Nevada

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Governor spoke Friday from the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas

Crime

Suspect arrested in multiple armed robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The robberies involved a suspect armed with a knife.

Crime

Man found with more than 10,000 child porn images, videos indicted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Detectives with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had been investigating the case since August of 2019

Education

Free meals in Washoe Co. Schools extended to summer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The meals include breakfast and lunch.

News

New delivery date for mail-in ballots due to delays and high demand

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
In a press release, the Registrar of Voters said due to delays and high demand, General Election ballots will now go out over the weekend

News

TMFD announces free green waste collection days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation.