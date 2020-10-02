Advertisement

Annual UNR ski swap at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

(WSAW)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The UNR Ski Swap returns October 9-11 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, winter clothing and equipment.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the UNR Ski and Winter Sports teams.

Swap hours are Friday from 4:30 - 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees enter through the north entrance of the Reno Sparks Convention Center (4590 S. Virginia Street) across from the Atlantis Casino.

Admission and parking are free.

“This year’s ski swap is going to be set up for social distancing so you can social distance on the slopes in an inexpensive way,” said Greg Mason, President of the UNR Ski Team Boosters, which is producing the event. “We will have separate rooms set up based upon the type of equipment with a head count at each entry and cashiers in each of those sections. Masks are required. We are also taking items to sell, all to support one of North America’s longest-running collegiate ski programs.”

The UNR Ski Swap offers up to 70 percent savings on brand new items as well as last year’s models. Merchandise will include adult and children’s Alpine, Nordic and snowboard equipment and apparel. Swap personnel will be on hand to assist shoppers in choosing the correct equipment.

If you’re looking to sell your gear, check in for individual registration of items is Thursday, October 8 from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday, October 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For full details and registration form, click here.

You can check the website to see if your items have sold. If so, you’re asked to collect your check, or your unsold equipment, between 3 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

This year’s UNR Ski Swap will include a second chance sale at the Gear Hut on 1245 S. Wells Ave in Reno.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain West releases Nevada's football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mountain West releases Nevada's football schedule

News

Tahoe nonprofit hopes to open performing arts center in coming years

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tahoe nonprofit hopes to open performing arts center in coming years

News

Local church adapts to the impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
A local priest is adapting to the impacts of COVID-19 by holding mass outside in the church's parking lot.

News

Nevada releases football schedule; Norvell not pleased with varying conference games

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wolf Pack to play UNLV on Halloween

Latest News

Crime

Reno police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
One person was sent to the hospital.

News

Tahoe nonprofit hopes to open performing arts center in coming years

Updated: 5 hours ago
$60 million facility to hold performances, gatherings

News

Local organization aims to help women

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Women helping women.

News

Sparks Police Chief Retires

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Sparks Police Chief Krall retires

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sparks Police Chief Pete Krall is retiring, but looking back on a long career in a profession presently under scrutiny and facing calls for change.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.