Annual UNR ski swap at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The UNR Ski Swap returns October 9-11 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, winter clothing and equipment.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the UNR Ski and Winter Sports teams.

Swap hours are Friday from 4:30 - 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees enter through the north entrance of the Reno Sparks Convention Center (4590 S. Virginia Street) across from the Atlantis Casino.

Admission and parking are free.

“This year’s ski swap is going to be set up for social distancing so you can social distance on the slopes in an inexpensive way,” said Greg Mason, President of the UNR Ski Team Boosters, which is producing the event. “We will have separate rooms set up based upon the type of equipment with a head count at each entry and cashiers in each of those sections. Masks are required. We are also taking items to sell, all to support one of North America’s longest-running collegiate ski programs.”

The UNR Ski Swap offers up to 70 percent savings on brand new items as well as last year’s models. Merchandise will include adult and children’s Alpine, Nordic and snowboard equipment and apparel. Swap personnel will be on hand to assist shoppers in choosing the correct equipment.

If you’re looking to sell your gear, check in for individual registration of items is Thursday, October 8 from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday, October 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For full details and registration form, click here.

You can check the website to see if your items have sold. If so, you’re asked to collect your check, or your unsold equipment, between 3 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

This year’s UNR Ski Swap will include a second chance sale at the Gear Hut on 1245 S. Wells Ave in Reno.

