WCSD on full distance learning schedule Thursday

Photo courtesy: Pixabay
Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0(MGN)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced it will be on a full distance learning day Thursday.

Officials say it’s due to the poor air quality in Northern Nevada. Teachers will be reaching out to families to teach distance learning plans.

One-day school meal packs will be available to be picked up at schools from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The district says they will continue to monitor the air quality throughout the day.

