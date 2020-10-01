Washoe County Sheriff’s Office introduces K9 Ava as part of fundraising event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new pup representing the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Ava was introduced outside of Lithia Reno Subaru as part of the dealership’s “Share the Love" fundraiser. Ava, a 20-month-old female, is the Sheriff’s Office’s first-ever Dutch Shepherd and first female working dog in roughly 15 years.

“She’s going to be a great asset to our team,” said Sgt. Brandon Zirkle. “When we do find a working female dog, they’re usually rock stars."

Ava’s acquisition was made possible by Lithia Reno Subaru, which for the last three years has benefited the Washoe County K9 Partners - a non-profit created to aid the Sheriff’s Office in all K9-related expenses.

“They’re a huge help for our program,” said Sgt. Zirkle. “We’re able to use the monies they raise through the community to basically save the taxpayer from funding these assets.”

“It’s like bringing on one of your own kids, it’s so exciting for us," said Diana Lee, Vice President of the Washoe County K9 Partners. "Now we can’t say our boys ... now we say our boys and our girl.”

Ava’s handler is Deputy Brian Harris. She’s the sixth dog to be funded by the K9 Partners, joining K9 Deputies Kyago, Speed, Boomer, Jett and Zeke.

WCSO K9’s are cross trained in Patrol & Narcotics. Their primary mission is to make the deputies job safer.

(L) Deputy Harris & K9 Ava, Deputy Nemeth & K9 Titus, Deputy Wike & K9 Zeke, Deputy Dunham & K9 Kyago, Deputy Van Der Wall & K9 Boomer, & Deputy Grulli & K9 Jett. pic.twitter.com/qzPC7GN6sY — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.