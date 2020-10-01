Vehicle fire spreads to apartment building

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires at 2 apartment complexes.

3 vehicles were burned at a complex on Sierra Madre Drive just after 2:00 Thursday morning.

The Reno Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle fires that spread to an apartment building on Thursday, October 1, 2020. (KOLO)

That fire spread to a nearby building but was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

Another vehicle fire was reported at a complex on Mira Loma Drive around the same time.

The cause of the fires has not been determined.

Investigators are working to figure out if these fires are connected to similar fires in the area in recent weeks.

If you know anything call the Reno Fire Department.

