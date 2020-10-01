Thursday AM Weather

Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff
Smoke and haze will drift our way at times from the California wildfires for the next few days. Otherwise, the big weather story is the heat. Temperatures will warm to around 90 for valley locations as October arrives, threatening records by Friday into the weekend. -Jeff
Northeasterly wind flow will start to diminish and switch to a westerly direction over the next 24 hours. This change will transport more smoke and haze back into our area. Temperatures area also on the way up this week. While mornings will stay cool, expect summer-like afternoons as we welcome October. -Jeff
Seasonal temperatures and occasional smoke and haze are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect less wind, as high pressure starts to build back over the region this weekend. Next week will bring a warming trend, with upper 80s likely for valley locations. No measurable precipitation is in the forecast for the next 8 to 10 days. -Jeff