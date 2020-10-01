Advertisement

The Nevada Wolf Pack announces its 2020 football schedule

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack will be opening its 2020 football schedule at home against Wyoming on October 24, 2020.

Coach Jay Norvell says the late start to the season has given the team extra time to practice, which is critical. Due to COVID, second and third string players will get more playing time. Coach Novell says the extra practices have allowed the backup quarterbacks to take more snaps.

Game times and television broadcasts are yet to be announced.

Week 2 matches the Wolf Pack against the rival UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas on October 31.

The Schedule is still subject to approval by local, county and state officials.

There are no bye weeks in the schedule, and the Mountain West Championship Game will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

DateOpponent
October 24, 2020vs. Wyoming
October 31, 2020@ UNLV
November 7, 2020vs. Utah State
November 14, 2020@ New Mexico
November 21, 2020vs. San Diego State
November 28, 2020@ Hawaii
December 5, 2020vs. Fresno State
December 12, 2020@ San Jose State

