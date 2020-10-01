The Nevada Wolf Pack announces its 2020 football schedule

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack will be opening its 2020 football schedule at home against Wyoming on October 24, 2020.

Coach Jay Norvell says the late start to the season has given the team extra time to practice, which is critical. Due to COVID, second and third string players will get more playing time. Coach Novell says the extra practices have allowed the backup quarterbacks to take more snaps.

Game times and television broadcasts are yet to be announced.

Week 2 matches the Wolf Pack against the rival UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas on October 31.

The Schedule is still subject to approval by local, county and state officials.

There are no bye weeks in the schedule, and the Mountain West Championship Game will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Date Opponent October 24, 2020 vs. Wyoming October 31, 2020 @ UNLV November 7, 2020 vs. Utah State November 14, 2020 @ New Mexico November 21, 2020 vs. San Diego State November 28, 2020 @ Hawaii December 5, 2020 vs. Fresno State December 12, 2020 @ San Jose State

