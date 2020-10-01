SR Construction adds disinfectant cube at work sites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SR Construction is offering an innovative way to protect workers and visitors. At the future site of Sierra Nevada Medical Center on Longley Lane and Double R Boulevard sits a disinfectant cube.

The Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube is a walk-thru structure designed to deactivate bacteria and viruses like COVID-19. The cube sprays a dry mist onto your body. CEO of Xtreme Cubes Corporation, Brandon Main said, “It’s a hypochlorous acid, which is basically an eco-friendly, non-toxic solution.”

Main said the substance has been around for a while. “It’s been used for hundreds of years and your white blood cells actually make it to naturally fight infection.”

President of SR Construction, Brett Loughridge said on top of taking temperatures, wearing masks, and answering health questions, employees and visitors have the option to use the cube.

“You know safety is a mindset, it’s not a one time thing, it’s imperative.” At the Reno site most employees and visitors take advantage of using the cube.

“It’s another layer for our guys when they leave the property or leave the project,” said Fred Kravetz, SR Construction Senior Superintendent.

He continued, “They can walk through and their family knows that SR Construction has added another layer of protection to go home to their families.”

CEO of Sierra Nevada Medical Center, Alan Olive said, safety is their top priority and that means starting from the ground up.

“We’re designing a state of the art hospital here and its under construction to provide the highest level of safety in the community to when we receive patients, but why not get started prior to that.”

