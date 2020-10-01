Project restores natural spawning run for iconic fish

DERBY DAM, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s likely few travelers give Derby Dam much of a thought as they speed by on I-80, but it is an important landmark in the development of the American West.

Completed in 1905, it was the very first project of the newly created Bureau of Reclamation diverting Truckee River water to Lahontan Reservoir and the irrigation district that made Fallon area farms possible.

But that diversion robbed Pyramid Lake of much of the Truckee’s flow, putting the lake’s two unique species in peril. The long-lived Cui-ui sucker held on making a spawning run into the lower Truckee in wet years, but the Lahontan cutthroat trout couldn’t adapt.

Nevada’s state fish, the cutthroat is the stuff of legend. A replica of the world’s record hangs in the state museum. Today’s anglers can only marvel at its size-41 pounds--and there are stories of even larger catches.

Like the salmon, it was genetically programmed for a heroic journey to spawn in the upper Truckee all the way to Lake Tahoe, but once its way was blocked by Derby Dam, it slowly disappeared from its native waters.

In recent years, a population of the original strain was found in Utah and reintroduced to the lake and today at the dam as Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman pushed a button, the way was once again clear for it to return to its natural spawning waters upstream.

The button opened a gate to a $34 million dollar update to the 115-year old dam, a horizontal fish screen that allows water to flow into the canal to Lahontan, but not the fish. They are diverted back into the river to a fish ladder to get them past the dam into the Upper Truckee.

The fish screen was built by the Oregon-based Farmers Conservation Alliance. It’s the 50th they’ve built and now the largest anywhere on the planet.

It’s a technological and environmental victory for certain, but for one community, it’s also something that approaches the spiritual. Taking part in the ceremony was Pyramid Paiute Lake Tribal Chairman Anthony Samson, who noted the cui-ui and trout had once sustained his people. Today helped restore a link to that history.

It was, one official said, a good day for conservation, but more than that a moment that met the needs of today’s agriculture and opened the way for an iconic fish to resume its ancient journey.

