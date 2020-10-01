President Trump’s son visits Northern Nevada on behalf of his father’s campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Trump family has had a number of showings in Northern Nevada during the month of September.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., addressed more than 200 supporters in Sparks as the Trump campaign continued to form relationships with supporters.

“For me it’s important to be on the ground, see the people face to face, and make them understand how much we appreciate their support and their enthusiasm," Trump Jr. said in a one-on-one interview with KOLO 8 after his speech. "(Our campaign is) letting them know we’ll go to bat for them and we’re going to fight day in and day out.”

Trump Jr. spent much of his speech blasting democrats, the Chinese government, and the idea that climate change is contributing to the poor air quality in Northern Nevada.

We also asked him why Nevada is important to the Trumps.

“There are a lot of blue-collar working class families in this state that we’re trying to represent," said Trump Jr. "My father is a fighter - I think we’ve all seen that. He’s going to fight for the American people. He’s going to get things done. And because he’s a fighter - everyone may not always love that - because he’s a fighter, that’s why we’re getting things done.”

Fighting for the people of Nevada was important to rally attendees Trenton Hobbs and James Scivally. The two came to hear why their values matter to President Trump and the rest of his administration.

“He’s been out here to Nevada three times," Hobbs, a Reno native, said. "He clearly cares about us. We’re mainly seen as a flyover state.”

Scivally, who lives in Sparks, said he wants to see Trump give a sense of hope to the community, among other topics.

“The economy is always important. I’m getting close to retirement so that is an important factor. Healthcare is another major issue that I’d like to see (President Trump) address.”

If re-elected, Trump Jr. ensures Nevadans will see more of the same from his father.

“Donald Trump took on this job and he delivered for the American people," Trump Jr. said of his father’s resume. "He has the strongest economy America has ever seen, and the lowest unemployment numbers for every demographic. The guy that did that once is the guy that can do it again.”

Trump Jr. urges people to vote in person. He and his father believe this year’s election will be rigged because of mail-in ballots.

The United States Presidential election is November 3.

