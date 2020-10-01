Advertisement

President Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

Mining graphic by MGN.
Mining graphic by MGN.(Max Pixel/MGN)
By MATTHEW BROWN and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration is seeking to fast-track mining permits and offer grants and loans to help companies pay for mining equipment as part of its ongoing effort to boost the industry.

Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution.

With the election just over a month away, President Donald Trump signed an order late Wednesday declaring a national emergency over the country’s reliance on imported minerals.

How effective the order will be is uncertain. Mines typically need approvals from state regulators, too. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico blasted the order as a wasteful subsidy for an industry with a long history of abandoning polluted sites.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

News

Ginsburg's local influence

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Justice Ginsburg’s local influence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Three women judges who preside in Washoe District Court talk about how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg influenced their legal careers

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Latest News

Crime

Nevada attorney general vows to take on voter intimidation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
Aaron Ford’s prosecutors plan to rely on state elections officials to monitor for possible voter intimidation.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

Wolf Pack

The Nevada Wolf Pack announces its 2020 football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Wolf Pack football season is set to kick off on October 24, 2020.

Politics

New delivery date for mail-in ballots due to delays and high demand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
In a press release, the Registrar of Voters said due to delays and high demand, General Election ballots will now go out over the weekend

News

8 Things To Do New

Updated: 5 hours ago