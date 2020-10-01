People need appointments to go to Washoe Sheriff’s Office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office administrative division is moving to online appointment scheduling beginning Monday, Oct. 15., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes requests for evictions, temporary protection orders, summons and complaints, small claims, executions and for any other civil documents that need to be served.

If people need to go to the sheriff’s office, they will have to make an appointment online.

All customers will be screened upon entering the sheriff’s office at 911 Parr Blvd. People entering the building must have their temperature taken and must also wear face masks. Visitors are asked to not bring family members or friends. Only those who need to enter the sheriff’s office should go inside.

Once customers have checked in with the front lobby, they will be asked to wait in their vehicles until they are called on their mobile phones to return inside for processing. Applicants who do not have a vehicle or cell phone can sit in the sheriff’s office main entrance hall.

