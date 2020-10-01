New guidelines for 2020-21 season at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s no doubt the 2020-21 ski and snowboard season will look a little different at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. The resort closed its operations early last season due to the global pandemic.

“We’re very optimistic about the coming year, we know there’s a lot of enthusiasm about getting back on the slopes,” Mike Pierce, Marketing Director at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe said.

the resort will comply with applicable Nevada public health statutes. There will be a cap on the number of people allowed in and the resort will be reopening in three phases.

Pierce added, “Our initial phase is going to be season pass holders only, so no daily tickets will be available, it’ll just be lift service only. Phase two will be pretty much when we start reintroducing food and beverage into the lodge and possibly some lessons and things like that. By the time we’re in phase three, it’s pretty much normal operations.”

Non-season pass holders can expect to return during phase two. When that will be is still to be determined. Resort access will be limited to season pass holders and those who purchase lift tickets online in advance. Lift tickets will not be available for purchase day-of at resort ticket windows.

Social distancing will also be in place in lift lines. Riders will be asked to load chairlifts only with those they arrived with. Lift attendants will not require guests to ride with people they do not know. Wearing a mask is required as well.

“In and around base areas, in base lodges, in lift lines, and on chairs. anytime you’re in a social distancing situation like in the parking lot, it’s highly recommended to wear a face covering,” Pierce said.

The resort will follow Nevada state statutes in its lodges. Current laws limit restaurants to 50% capacity. If the lodge reaches its capacity limit, you will be asked to come back later to take your break.

Pierce added, “Don’t spoil the season. We’re going to have our rules and protocols that we want our guests to abide by and know that those are the things that will keep us open.”

No set date has been announced for opening day, but staff says season pass holders can expect it to be sometime around early to mid-November.

“People even in the worst of times always recreate and that’s our goal is to make sure that opportunity still exists this winter,” Pierce said.

Regular disinfectant procedures and constant cleaning of high-touch indoor areas will be conducted, as well as providing multiple hand sanitizer locations throughout the resort.

Some season passes are still available for purchase. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.