Nevada attorney general vows to take on voter intimidation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s top prosecutor is promising to file charges against anyone who tries to intimidate voters on Election Day.

Attorney General Aaron Ford says President Donald Trump’s advice this week to supporters to monitor polling places encourages voter intimidation.

Ford said Thursday that Trump’s during the first presidential debate harkened back to the Civil Rights-era, when voter suppression was common. Nevada Republicans including former Attorney General Adam Laxalt say Ford is discouraging legal poll watching.

Ford’s office says it has prosecuted anyone in Nevada for voter intimidation since 2019. Ford’s prosecutors plan to rely on state elections officials to monitor for possible voter intimidation.

