Nevada attorney general vows to take on voter intimidation

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.
In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By Sam Metz
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s top prosecutor is promising to file charges against anyone who tries to intimidate voters on Election Day.

Attorney General Aaron Ford says President Donald Trump’s advice this week to supporters to monitor polling places encourages voter intimidation.

Ford said Thursday that Trump’s during the first presidential debate harkened back to the Civil Rights-era, when voter suppression was common. Nevada Republicans including former Attorney General Adam Laxalt say Ford is discouraging legal poll watching.

Ford’s office says it has prosecuted anyone in Nevada for voter intimidation since 2019. Ford’s prosecutors plan to rely on state elections officials to monitor for possible voter intimidation.

