Advertisement

Missing man’s body found 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe

MGN drowning graphic.
MGN drowning graphic.(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say the body of a New Jersey man who went missing in California’s Lake Tahoe in mid-August was recovered more than 1,500 feet underwater.

KCRA-TV reports that authorities began a missing person investigation on Aug. 10 after a boat rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normolye of Closter, New Jersey, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it.

Officials said Monday search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26. Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recoveries, says it is the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRA-TV.)

Latest News

News

WCSD on full distance learning schedule Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Washoe County School District is on a full distance learning day on Thursday due to poor air quality.

KOLO

Vehicle fire spreads to apartment building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
The Reno Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires at 2 apartment complexes.

News

Mt. Rose Prepares to Reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Donald Trump Jr. Visit

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

President Trump’s son visits Northern Nevada on behalf of his father’s campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Trump Jr. blasts democrats, China, and the idea of climate change

Latest News

News

New guidelines for 2020-21 season at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The return of the ski and snowboard season is fast approaching, and season passes at Mt. Rose are selling out quickly.

News

Project restores natural spawning run for iconic fish

Updated: 10 hours ago
An update to an historic dam should help restore the historic spawning run for the threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout.

News

Restoring a Historic Paiute Fishery

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

"Window Shopping" begins October 1 on state health insurance exchange

Updated: 10 hours ago

Safety

People need appointments to go to Washoe Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
This includes requests for evictions, temporary protection orders, summons and complaints, small claims, executions and for any other civil documents that need to be served.