KOLO ATE: Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs has been serving up unique breakfast items for over 20 years.

“You can go to any breakfast restaurant and get bacon and eggs,” explained general manager Amber Lee.

But Peg’s is the only place in town where you can get them “glorified”.

“There’s something magic in it,” continued Lee.

It’s a skillet-style breakfast, that includes homemade beans, pico de gallo and cabbage slaw. And there’s also a unique addition to their signature dish; caramelized bananas added on top of their ham steak.

“It’s such an odd combination of things, but it just ends up being a magical touch together,” said Lee.

It’s certainly attracted a loyal customer base over the years, since it first opened in downtown Reno back in 1999. Their food has also gained national attention, dubbed the “Best Breakfast in America” by Esquire magazine. And their Hawaiian breakfast favorite has been called the “Best Loco Moco Outside of Hawaii” by the Food Network.

One secret to their success is the fact that it truly is a family business. Despite currently having eight locations (six in northern Nevada), at least one family member is stationed at every restaurant.

“That makes us able to have a consistency that most restaurants aren’t able to have,” explained Lee, who is herself a granddaughter to the original owners, Fred and Joanna Lee.

The pandemic has created some problems though, with meat shortages and supply chain issues, in addition to the new coronavirus restrictions. But despite the hurdles, they’re doing pretty well, all things considered.

“We’re so happy and so appreciative of the awesome love that’s been shown to us,” added Lee. “I mean, at a half capacity world we’re still making it happen.”

This is a first in a new series called KOLO ATE, where we highlight local restaurants in northern Nevada. You can get more info on Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs by clicking the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.