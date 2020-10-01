Advertisement

KOLO ATE: Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs

By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs has been serving up unique breakfast items for over 20 years.

“You can go to any breakfast restaurant and get bacon and eggs,” explained general manager Amber Lee.

But Peg’s is the only place in town where you can get them “glorified”.

“There’s something magic in it,” continued Lee.

It’s a skillet-style breakfast, that includes homemade beans, pico de gallo and cabbage slaw. And there’s also a unique addition to their signature dish; caramelized bananas added on top of their ham steak.

“It’s such an odd combination of things, but it just ends up being a magical touch together,” said Lee.

It’s certainly attracted a loyal customer base over the years, since it first opened in downtown Reno back in 1999. Their food has also gained national attention, dubbed the “Best Breakfast in America” by Esquire magazine. And their Hawaiian breakfast favorite has been called the “Best Loco Moco Outside of Hawaii” by the Food Network.

One secret to their success is the fact that it truly is a family business. Despite currently having eight locations (six in northern Nevada), at least one family member is stationed at every restaurant.

“That makes us able to have a consistency that most restaurants aren’t able to have,” explained Lee, who is herself a granddaughter to the original owners, Fred and Joanna Lee.

The pandemic has created some problems though, with meat shortages and supply chain issues, in addition to the new coronavirus restrictions. But despite the hurdles, they’re doing pretty well, all things considered.

“We’re so happy and so appreciative of the awesome love that’s been shown to us,” added Lee. “I mean, at a half capacity world we’re still making it happen.”

This is a first in a new series called KOLO ATE, where we highlight local restaurants in northern Nevada. You can get more info on Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs by clicking the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

News

Ginsburg's local influence

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Justice Ginsburg’s local influence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Three women judges who preside in Washoe District Court talk about how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg influenced their legal careers

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Latest News

Environment

President Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BROWN and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution.

Crime

Nevada attorney general vows to take on voter intimidation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
Aaron Ford’s prosecutors plan to rely on state elections officials to monitor for possible voter intimidation.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

Wolf Pack

The Nevada Wolf Pack announces its 2020 football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Wolf Pack football season is set to kick off on October 24, 2020.

Politics

New delivery date for mail-in ballots due to delays and high demand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
In a press release, the Registrar of Voters said due to delays and high demand, General Election ballots will now go out over the weekend

News

8 Things To Do New

Updated: 5 hours ago