Justice Ginsburg’s local influence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The three district court judges who met with me earlier this week in the historic courtroom don’t easily forget the one-liners directed toward them early in their legal careers.

“I got told I couldn’t do things because secretaries weren’t allowed to set cases for example,” says Judge Bridget Robb.

Judge Lynne Simons said, "The attorney on the other side said, “no, the court reporter sits over here,” And I said," Oh I think I will be asking the questions today."

Times have changed they say, some of it in part to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She was a trail blazer,” says Judge Dixie Grossman. “When I came out of school, thanks to her and other women like her, I didn’t have a problem. No one asked me if I could handle the job and be pregnant or handle the job and be a mother,” says Judge Grossman.

Judge Grossman along with Judge Robb and Judge Simons all serve in Washoe District Court.

They are three of 8 women who make up a majority of the court at this time.

They say they stand on the shoulders of not only Ginsburg, but locally Deborah Agosti who was the first woman to preside in the district court in Washoe County. Judge Agosti later served on Nevada’s Supreme Court.

Judges Grossman and Robb are in the family division and say Ginsburg’s message of equality--both men and women the same-- helped them get where they are today. But her message also guides the two when it comes to family court matters.

“She believed not in one gender being better than the other,” says Judge Robb. “Women weren’t better than men. She believed in true equality. And I think that’s the thing I hold on strongest, is true equality with people,” she says.

Judge Lynne Simons has her own Justice Ginsburg key chain. She says equality allowed her to have both a fulfilled legal career and family life as well--just as Ginsburg carved out for herself.

“I was very much career oriented,” says Judge Simons. “And took time off and was a private mediator for a while to accommodate my children. I wasn’t getting any younger and I wanted to have more kids. And so, then this opportunity came, and my husband was behind it 100%,” she says.

The judges say Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will not soon be forgotten. One judge commenting; expect to see little girls this Halloween dressed just as she did.

