Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stores the chain was closing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

National Politics

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

News

Ginsburg's local influence

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Justice Ginsburg’s local influence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Three women judges who preside in Washoe District Court talk about how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg influenced their legal careers

National Politics

Trump moves Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported.

National Politics

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend.

Environment

President Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BROWN and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution.