Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Hogtied Black woman begged for help in police cruiser, video shows

Colorado officer appealing his termination over her treatment
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:00 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A suburban police agency near Denver is facing more scrutiny for its officers' treatment of Black people after a video emerged showing a woman begging to be lifted up after she fell to the floor in the back of a police cruiser with her hands and feet cuffed behind her.

In the police body camera video, she says she can’t breathe several times and calls the officer “master” as she pleads with him at one point.

Aurora police officer Levi Huffine was fired for his treatment of Shataeah Kelly, whom he arrested on Aug. 27, 2019, for allegedly refusing to stop fighting with another woman in a park. The video of her arrest and the approximately 20-minute drive to jail was shown Tuesday at the start of a hearing to determine if Huffine can keep his job.

Aurora police previously came under scrutiny following the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man confronted by police after someone reported him as suspicious.

Huffine’s body camera video shows the handcuffed Kelly moving around in the back of the police cruiser toward each door, apparently trying to escape, after removing her seat belt. Huffine tells her that he is going to hobble her — link together cuffs around her wrists and ankles — for trying to get out of the car.

While hobbled and laying in the back of the cruiser, Kelly, who says she was intoxicated, screams and berates Huffine but then pleads with him not to let her ride that way. Eventually she slips off the seat, her head tilting down behind Huffine’s seat and her legs in the air. Kelly says she cannot believe she is “suffering like this for being Black,” her neck is about to break and she is sorry.

“How many times to I have to beg you master? Master, I’ll be good,” she says shortly before arriving at jail, where a female detention officer who opens the car door says, “Honey, why are you head down like that?”

The officer looks at Huffine and says, “That didn’t look pleasant.” He responds that Kelly was in the seat and decided to roll.

A disciplinary review board recommended that Huffine be suspended for 180 hours, but police Chief Vanessa Wilson decided to fire him, saying he made a bad decision and showed no remorse.

“He’s lucky she did not die in the back seat of that car, because he would be, in my opinion, in an orange jumpsuit right now,” she told the commission on Tuesday. She also said that Kelly’s use of the term “master” haunted her.

Wilson, named as the department’s permanent chief in August, has promised to work to regain public trust following the death of McClain and the treatment of Black girls pulled from a car that officers wrongly suspected had been stolen.

Dr. Paul Taylor, an assistant professor and law enforcement instructor at the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affair who is an expert witness for Huffine, testified Wednesday that Huffine would not have been able to turn around and see Kelly on the floor from the driver’s seat because of the partition behind him and because of his duty belt and bulletproof vest.

He said most police departments do not allow hobbled people to be transported without a seatbelt as Aurora did before Wilson changed that policy. He said Aurora’s previous policy put prisoners at “extreme risk” but it was unfair to single out one officer for punishment rather than focusing on its overall approach and training. He noted that Kelly said she could not breathe before the cruiser left but none of the officers there were concerned enough to call for an ambulance.

Huffine began testifying Wednesday before the city’s civil service commission but was not expected to talk about Kelly’s transport to jail until Thursday.

The commission is not expected to announce a decision until early October.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

National

Man carjacked while streaming on Facebook Live in Washington, D.C.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National

Man carjacked while streaming on Facebook Live in Washington D.C.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

Latest News

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

National

Russia’s Navalny accuses Putin of being behind poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.

News

WCSD on full distance learning schedule Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Washoe County School District is on a full distance learning day on Thursday due to poor air quality.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

National

How doctors are addressing the drop in childhood vaccinations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
As the country waits for a coronavirus vaccine, doctors are warning that children are falling behind on their routine vaccinations.

National

Stray bullet kills mother of 3 in her home in NY

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bertha Arriaga woke up to a commotion outside her third-floor apartment in Queens. Police say when she looked outside, she was shot in the neck by a single deadly bullet that pierced through her home's window.