FCC passes more rules to combat spoofed robocalls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Federal Communications Commission this week updated its robocall rules to protect people from surprise charges that come from those calls.

This move comes after earlier this year the FCC set a June 30th, 2021 deadline for phone companies to put ‘anti-spoofing’ software in place and required that the STIR/SHAKEN framework—an Internet Protocol (IP) based standard—be implemented on IP-based phone networks.

The updated rules prevent phone companies from adding a line item charges to customer’s bill for caller id authentication service. It also requires providers to upgrade their networks if they currently can’t implement STIR/SHAKEN protocol. The protocol requires carriers to verify phone numbers are real and to block illegal robocalls.

The rule also gave an extension to some companies who can’t implement the IP-based phone networks, but must implement robocall mitigation programs.

Spoofing, which is a common and illegal tactic used by scammers, is where callers use a fake phone number from a local area to get you to answer the call.

Officials say if you don’t recognize the telephone number, don’t answer it. If you do, don’t hang on, hang up.

