Advertisement

Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.

New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Banned ads “would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, tweeted. The changes apply to Facebook and Instagram and are effective immediately, he said.

The ban includes ads that call an election into question because the result isn’t determined on the final day of voting. There is a good chance U.S. election results will require additional time this year because of expanded mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

Also banned are advertisements portraying voting or census participation as meaningless and advising people not to take part.

The Trump administration has been trying to end the 2020 U.S. census early, as part of what opponents say is a strategy to enhance the political power of Republicans and non-Hispanic whites by undercounting minorities and others in hard-to-count communities. The census numbers are used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets for the next decade.

Facebook had already unveiled a raft of measures this month to prevent its platform from being used to sow chaos and spread misinformation before, during and after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. Last week it banned ads that prematurely declared an election victory. Before that, it said would restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cool nights and very warm days are in the forecast through next week, with areas of smoke and haze drifting our way at times from California wildfires. No measurable precipitation is expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

National Politics

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

News

Ginsburg's local influence

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Justice Ginsburg’s local influence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Three women judges who preside in Washoe District Court talk about how Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg influenced their legal careers

National Politics

Trump moves Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported.

National Politics

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend.

Environment

President Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BROWN and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution.