Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are in “deep pain” following her miscarriage, which she announced in a heart wrenching social media post.

Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote in a post late Wednesday, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Legend retweeted her post, adding “We love you, Jack.”

Teigen announced she was pregnant with her third child in August. She had been been hospitalized with excessive bleeding earlier in the week.

Thanking those who have been sending “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” Teigen concluded, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

