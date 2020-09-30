Advertisement

‘Window Shopping’ for open enrollment begins October 1

Healthlink web page countdown
Healthlink web page countdown(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning October 1, 2020, customers can “window shop” for policies that provide health insurance coverage for next year.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange said it is excited about new policies and new insurance companies that have entered the market.

“Grown from last year we had three insurance carriers selling qualified health plans,” said Heather Korbulic, State Health Insurance Exchange Executive Director. “And this year we have 5. So, this year we are adding two new health plans. Their names are Friday Health and Select Health. And they are joining Anthem, Health Plan of Nevada, and Silver Summit for coverage this year,” she says.

Other changes, Nevadans will have an extra 30 days, to January 15th, to enroll for health insurance.

While the “window shopping” window opens Thursday, insurance purchases start November 1, 2020. Agents and navigators will be on hand to help and they have agreed to do it remotely upon request.

There are plenty of concerns as to what happens to these programs depending upon who gets elected as president and Supreme Court rulings, but Korbulic encourages Nevada residents to sign up for health insurance anyway.

But she adds there is a lot at stake in the next year.

“If the affordable care act were to be overturned,” said Korbulic, “the subsidies that people enjoy on the exchange and the match that the Medicaid agency gets to support the new lives, the lives that are on Medicaid--many, many lives, tens of thousands more since the COVID Pandemic, would cease to exist. So, we would basically have no funding to support those two programs. And clearly, the state does not have those funds,” she said.

Korbulic said those who signed up for automatic enrollment will be automatically enrolled for 2021. However, she encourages customers to check out what is new for 2021, especially if needs have changed.

