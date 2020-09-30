Washoe County crews assisting in Idaho’s Badger Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Badger Fire, burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho near the Nevada border, has burned nearly 90,000 acres and is 89% contained. More than 360 personnel are working the fire, including two members from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

While tens of thousands of firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the west, containing natural disasters takes an entire team of first responders.

“We’re taking our dispatch experience that we do in the dispatch center out in the field,” Nina Steele, Communications Specialist with WCSO said.

Karinah Prevost, Supervising Communications Specialist with WCSO added, “The health and wellbeing of every individual who comes out are very very important.”

Prevost and Steele are assigned to the Badger Fire to make sure critical information is getting to the correct resources and that equipment is available for front line crews, among countless other tasks.

“You’re there to help people. the goal is to help everybody get home safe.”

Steele added, "“When the opportunity came up, I wanted to do it. I wanted to challenge myself and to be out in a different environment.”

Both are working 16-hour shifts for at least 14 days. They say their passion for helping save lives also comes with a price.

“We’ve been very lucky that at this camp we have the technology recourses to keep in touch with family, we have service and we can FaceTime and do those things,” Steele said.

They may not be physically putting out flames, but their hard work and dedication behind the scene do not go unnoticed.

Prevost added, “I love knowing that I’m making a difference even more so hands-on, even though I’m not actively working at a fire line.”

The Badger Fire is Prevost’s third in-the-field assignment and Steele’s first. The two are set to return home to Reno Friday, October 2, 2020, unless their assignment is extended an extra seven days.

