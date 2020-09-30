Advertisement

Two vehicles involved in rollover crash on Mill Street

Rollover crash on Mill Street near Bible Way
Rollover crash on Mill Street near Bible Way(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say a silver Toyota SUV was driving across traffic on Mill Street in an attempt to enter the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot near Bible Way. A red SUV hit the Toyota, sending the vehicle rolling onto its side. Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but no one was transported to the hospital. One lane of westbound Mill Street was blocked briefly but the scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

US 50 over Echo Summit reopens five days early

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans and contractor Q&D Construction also safely removed large concrete portions of the old bridge, including using spider excavators over a precariously steep grade.

News

New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:57 AM PDT
New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Safety

Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Recent events have prompted the enforcement..

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project

Latest News

Traffic

Judges learn when revoking a commercial driver’s license is appropriate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT

Traffic

Caltrans work will delay I-80 traffic in the Farad area

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The delays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farad area.

Traffic

NHP Troopers cite speeders and arrest impaired drivers over the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
NHP Troopers say speeding, impaired driving and parking violations on highway 28 at Lake Tahoe were all common over the Labor Day Weekend.

Traffic

Labor Day weekend 3rd deadliest

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
According to highway statistics, Labor Day weekend consistently ranks thirds as the deadliest weekend behind Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.

News

I-580 construction to last through December

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:57 AM PDT
I-580 construction to last through December

News

Construction to continue through December on I-580

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM PDT
Crews replacing old concrete; full project to wrap up in 2022