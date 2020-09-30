Two vehicles involved in rollover crash on Mill Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say a silver Toyota SUV was driving across traffic on Mill Street in an attempt to enter the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot near Bible Way. A red SUV hit the Toyota, sending the vehicle rolling onto its side. Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but no one was transported to the hospital. One lane of westbound Mill Street was blocked briefly but the scene has since been cleared.

