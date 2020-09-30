TMFD announces free green waste collection days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) is encouraging residents to create defensible space around their homes. Conditions remain dry, and green waste collection is a safe way to discard vegetation. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires. This is a free event sponsored by the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for all Washoe County residents, with support from NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living with Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Nevada Network of Fir Adapted Communities.

“This season, we are stepping up our green waste collection efforts substantially and encouraging our residents to be prepared for wildfires by creating defensible space,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore. “This is a free event and a community service the fire district provides to our citizens in Washoe County.” The Fire District has identified key locations throughout Washoe County for convenience and access to all residents. Residents are responsible for their own transport.

TMFPD’s Autumn Green Waste Collection Days will take place beginning at 9am until 4pm, weather permitting, on the following dates and locations:

October 3 & 4: Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

October 10 & 11: South Valley’s Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Parkway, Reno

October 17 & 18: RTC Lot, corner of Geiger Grade and Toll Road, Reno

October 24 & 25: Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Avenue, Reno

November 6 & 7: Verdi Community Center, 165 Bridge Street, Verdi

November 8 & 9: Scolari’s, 5430 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley

November 13 & 14: Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno

November 15 & 16: Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno

November 20 & 21: Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

November 22 & 23: Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush, and other woody vegetation.

ONLY natural vegetation, please. Items that will NOT be accepted include household garbage and trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings and stumps with root balls. Tree stumps in excess of 8 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Additionally, items cannot be accepted in bags. Bags must be emptied on site and removed.

