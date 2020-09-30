Advertisement

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

FILE - This March 4, 2019 file photo shows Timothy Ray Brown in Seattle. Brown, who made history as “the Berlin patient,” the first person known to be cured of HIV infection, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen. He was 54. The cause was a return of the cancer that originally prompted the unusual bone marrow and stem cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008, which for years seemed to have eliminated both his leukemia and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
FILE - This March 4, 2019 file photo shows Timothy Ray Brown in Seattle. Brown, who made history as “the Berlin patient,” the first person known to be cured of HIV infection, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen. He was 54. The cause was a return of the cancer that originally prompted the unusual bone marrow and stem cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008, which for years seemed to have eliminated both his leukemia and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.(Manuel Valdes | AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Timothy Ray Brown, who made history as “the Berlin patient,” the first person known to be cured of HIV infection, has died. He was 54.

Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen. The cause was a return of the cancer that originally prompted the unusual bone marrow and stem cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008, which for years seemed to have eliminated both his leukemia and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

“Timothy symbolized that it is possible, under special circumstances,” to rid a patient of HIV -- something that many scientists had doubted could be done, said Dr. Gero Huetter, the Berlin physician who led Brown’s historic treatment.

“It’s a very sad situation” that cancer returned and took his life, because he still seemed free of HIV, said Huetter, who is now medical director of a stem cell company in Dresden, Germany.

The International AIDS Society, which had Brown speak at an AIDS conference after his successful treatment, issued a statement mourning his death and said he and Huetter are owed “a great deal of gratitude” for promoting research on a cure.

Brown was working in Berlin as a translator when he was diagnosed with HIV and then later, leukemia. Transplants are known to be an effective treatment for the blood cancer, but Huetter wanted to try to cure the HIV infection as well by using a donor with a rare gene mutation that gives natural resistance to the AIDS virus.

Brown’s first transplant in 2007 was only partly successful: His HIV seemed to be gone but his leukemia was not. He had a second transplant from the same donor in 2008 and that one seemed to work.

But his cancer returned last year, Brown said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“I’m still glad that I had it,” he said of his transplant.

“It opened up doors that weren’t there before” and inspired scientists to work harder to find a cure, Brown said.

A second man, Adam Castillejo -- called “the London patient” until he revealed his identity earlier this year -- also is believed to have been cured by a transplant similar to Brown’s in 2016.

Because such donors are rare and transplants are medically risky, researchers have been testing gene therapy and other ways to try to get a similar effect. At an AIDS conference in July, researchers said they may have achieved a long-term remission in a Brazil man by using a powerful combination of drugs meant to flush dormant HIV from his body.

Mark King, a Baltimore man who writes a blog, said Brown “was just this magnet for people living with HIV, like me,” and embodied the hope for a cure.

“He has said from the beginning, ‘I don’t want to be the only one. They have to keep working on this,’” King said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

National Politics

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Latest News

Education

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Washoe leads state in per-capita COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 75 new cases. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 105.5.

Crime

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

National

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.