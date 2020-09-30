Advertisement

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

A new poll suggests COVID-19 won’t change that.

“You should get it no later than the end of October. If it’s available now, you should get it now, but don’t wait any beyond October,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

With flu season colliding with COVID-19, and the viruses causing many similar symptoms, health officials are concerned about the strain on the healthcare system this fall and winter.

They’re urging Americans to get their flu shots like never before.

Despite that, one in three parents may not get their child vaccinated for the flu, according to a CS Mott Children’s Hospital poll of nearly 2,000 people.

Those parents expressed concerns about side effects of the flu vaccine or said they believed the flu shot isn’t necessary or effective, but the CDC says the single best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year.

In comparison, 96 percent of parents who got their children vaccinated in 2019 said they intended to do the same this year.

The CDC and other health officials says a flu shot during the pandemic is more important than ever.

“Sometimes people wait because they feel, ‘Well, maybe the immunity will wane as we get into the winter,’ and then you wind up that flu comes and you’re not protected and you wind up getting the flu,” Fauci said.

The CDC says children younger than 5, especially those 2 and younger, are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

National Politics

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Latest News

Education

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Washoe leads state in per-capita COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 75 new cases. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 105.5.

Crime

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

National

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.