Settlement reached in 2014 Anthem data breach

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A settlement has been reached in the 2014 Anthem data breach that involved the personal information of more than 78-million Americans.

Nevada Attorney General Ford along with 42 other attorneys general reached the $39.5 million settlement with Anthem.

Nevada’s share of the settlement is $397,306.77.

In addition to the payment, Anthem has also agreed to a series of data security and good governance provisions designed to strengthen its practices going forward.

The data breach occurred in February 2014. Anthem said the breach involved malware installed through a phishing email and the attackers gained access to Anthem’s data warehouse, where they harvested names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, healthcare identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information for 78.8 million Americans. In Nevada, 764,039 known residents were impacted by the breach.

“We welcome the services that Anthem provides to Nevada customers, but the company also must respect their rights as a consumer,” said AG Ford. “It is imperative that companies act in the best interest of their consumers, which includes protecting their personal and health-related information.”

Under the settlement, Anthem has agreed to the following provisions :

A prohibition against misrepresentations regarding the extent to which Anthem protects the privacy and security of personal information;

Implementation of a comprehensive information security program, including regular security reporting to the Board of Directors and prompt notice of significant security events to the CEO;

Specific security requirements with respect to segmentation, logging and monitoring, anti-virus maintenance, access controls and two factor authentication, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing and employee training, among other requirements; and

Third-party security assessments and audits for three years, as well as a requirement that Anthem make its risk assessments available to a third-party assessor during that term. In the immediate wake of the breach, at the request of the investigating states, including Nevada, Anthem offered an initial two years of credit monitoring to all affected U.S. individuals. In addition to the Nevada, other states that participated in this settlement include: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

