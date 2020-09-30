Advertisement

Settlement reached in 2014 Anthem data breach

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A settlement has been reached in the 2014 Anthem data breach that involved the personal information of more than 78-million Americans.

Nevada Attorney General Ford along with 42 other attorneys general reached the $39.5 million settlement with Anthem.

Nevada’s share of the settlement is $397,306.77.

In addition to the payment, Anthem has also agreed to a series of data security and good governance provisions designed to strengthen its practices going forward.

The data breach occurred in February 2014. Anthem said the breach involved malware installed through a phishing email and the attackers gained access to Anthem’s data warehouse, where they harvested names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, healthcare identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information for 78.8 million Americans. In Nevada, 764,039 known residents were impacted by the breach.

“We welcome the services that Anthem provides to Nevada customers, but the company also must respect their rights as a consumer,” said AG Ford. “It is imperative that companies act in the best interest of their consumers, which includes protecting their personal and health-related information.”

Under the settlement, Anthem has agreed to the following provisions :

  • A prohibition against misrepresentations regarding the extent to which Anthem protects the privacy and security of personal information;
  • Implementation of a comprehensive information security program, including regular security reporting to the Board of Directors and prompt notice of significant security events to the CEO;
  • Specific security requirements with respect to segmentation, logging and monitoring, anti-virus maintenance, access controls and two factor authentication, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing and employee training, among other requirements; and
  • Third-party security assessments and audits for three years, as well as a requirement that Anthem make its risk assessments available to a third-party assessor during that term.  In the immediate wake of the breach, at the request of the investigating states, including Nevada, Anthem offered an initial two years of credit monitoring to all affected U.S. individuals.   In addition to the Nevada, other states that participated in this settlement include: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Education

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Washoe leads state in per-capita COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 75 new cases. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 105.5.

Crime

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked.

Latest News

State

Nevada tribes get $2.9 million for public safety, help crime victims and support youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The goal is to help tribes serve and protect their communities.

Health

‘Window Shopping’ for open enrollment begins October 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevadans can look at their health insurance options for 2020 beginning tomorrow, with actual enrollment beginning November 1

News

Washoe Co. Health Officer: “Not the right time” for increasing limit on public gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denise Wong
Washoe County's health officer says he does not believe it is the time to start increasing the size limits on public gatherings.

News

Scorching Reno 1868 Eyeing League's Top Seed; Fans Could Return for Playoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Mound House man sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Montana said Ryan McGuire sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency in Montana.

News

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers.