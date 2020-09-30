Reno man sentenced to prison for lewdness with a child under 14

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 35-year-old Reno man will serve at least 24 years in prison after a judge convicted him on lewdness charges.

Fidel Jimenez-Zarate was convicted of lewdness with a child under 14 and was sentenced September 16, 2020 to consecutive life terms in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years has been served.

Jimenez-Zarate was also convicted on one count of Attempted Lewdness with a Child Under 14 Years and sentenced to an additional term of 4 to 10 years.

The case against him began in January 2018. Investigators determined Jimenez-Zarate abused a 13-year-old female victim over the course of five years.

Jimenez-Zarate was arrested and pled guilty in May.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.