Advertisement

Reno man sentenced to prison for lewdness with a child under 14

Prison bars
Prison bars(WRDW)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 35-year-old Reno man will serve at least 24 years in prison after a judge convicted him on lewdness charges.

Fidel Jimenez-Zarate was convicted of lewdness with a child under 14 and was sentenced September 16, 2020 to consecutive life terms in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years has been served.

Jimenez-Zarate was also convicted on one count of Attempted Lewdness with a Child Under 14 Years and sentenced to an additional term of 4 to 10 years.

The case against him began in January 2018. Investigators determined Jimenez-Zarate abused a 13-year-old female victim over the course of five years.

Jimenez-Zarate was arrested and pled guilty in May.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO

“Dog Tales” goes virtual to support Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
A local non-profit dedicated to helping special needs animals is asking for your help.

Fire

Local Crews Assist In Idaho's Badger Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
The wildfire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho near the Nevada state line.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

TMFD announces free green waste collection days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation.

KOLO Cares

Discovery Museum to reopen during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
New restrictions will be in place to allow for a safer experience for guests.

Latest News

News

Washoe County crews assisting in Idaho’s Badger Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The wildfire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho near the Nevada state line.

News

Goats new recruits making the landscape fire resistant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Goats are being used to reduce potential wildfire fuels in a fire prone area between Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

Business

DETR: Unemployment insurance site will be offline temporarily

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The site will be down to allow for system updates.

Traffic

Two vehicles involved in rollover crash on Mill Street

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
There were minor injuries in the crash.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Smoke and haze will drift our way at times from the California wildfires for the next few days. Otherwise, the big weather story is the heat. Temperatures will warm to around 90 for valley locations as October arrives, threatening records by Friday into the weekend. -Jeff