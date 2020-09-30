Advertisement

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

(WBKO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from several regional and state agencies conducted compliance checks for convicted sex offenders in the Washoe County region earlier this month.

This sex offender sweep was a joint operation led by the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit in partnership with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, the Repeat Offender Program (ROP), and the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Division of Parole and Probation.

In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked:

  • 99 offenders were found to be compliant
  • 10 offenders were found to be non-compliant
  • 22 offenders were not home / there was no contact at the residence

This sex offenders sweep occurred September 18, 2020. Currently, there are about 1400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County area.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

