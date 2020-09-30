Nevada tribes get $2.9 million for public safety, help crime victims and support youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Nevada tribes received $2.9 million to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

They are:

Yerington Paiute Tribe received $663,004

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe received $505,795

Intertribal Council of Nevada received $1,261,308

Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe received $505,795

Nationally, more than $103 million is being awarded to tribes under the Justice Department’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. CTAS supports activities that enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.

An additional $113 million is being awarded to 133 applicants nationwide under the Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program. This program, managed by OJP’s Office for Victims of Crime, is designed to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime and promote other public safety initiatives.

“These grants reinforce how the Department of Justice has prioritized helping tribes more effectively serve and protect their communities,” said Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “Our office looks forward to working with tribes to deploy these new resources – continuing to fulfill our commitment to address issues surrounding missing and murdered indigenous persons, and to reduce violent crime and increase public safety on tribal lands.”

