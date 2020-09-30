Advertisement

Mound House man sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

Meth DEA
Meth DEA(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILLINGS, Mon. (KOLO) - A Mound House man has been sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, including selling to an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency in Montana.

After a two-day trial in November 2019, a jury found Ryan McGuire, 39, guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth and distribution of meth.

The case stemmed from a 2016 investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said DEA agents learned that a Billings woman, Angela Killen, was selling pills.

In September 2016, an undercover agent met with Killen, who indicated she could introduce him to a source for meth. The agent purchased hydromorphone pills from Killen and paid a referral fee for Killen to introduce him to her meth source.

Later in September 2016, undercover agents returned to Killen’s residence and bought about 26 grams of meth from Killen and McGuire. McGuire pulled a package of meth from his jacket and passed it to Killen, who then gave it to one of the agents. The other agent paid Killen $2,200 for the meth. The investigation also showed that McGuire’s phone was in contact with Killen’s phone on the dates leading up to the meth deal as well as on the day of the transaction.

Killen was convicted in the investigation and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In addition to the prison sentence, McGuire was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.

