Local chiropractor offers tips while working at home

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With many people working from home as a result of Coronavirus, office spaces have turned into couches, coffee tables and bedrooms, leading to comfortability and even inactivity over the last few months.

Just ask Dr. Glenn Levy, he’s been a chiropractor for over 20 years.

“I’ve definitely seen a change in my practice, there;s still low back pain, neck pain and headaches and car accidents,” said Dr. Levy “But definitely the increase in ways of sedentary lifestyles has had a harmful effect on people’s back and postures.”

Local chiropractor offers tips while working at home(KOLO)

"That’s why Dr. Levy recommends to take breaks in between your day to stretch your muscles.

“Obviously posture’s important. You want to sit up straight and make sure your chair is the appropriate height,” explained Dr. Levy “It’s okay to be in certain posture for some time, just not six hours in a row.”

Dr. Levy says if your feeling prolonged aches and stiffness during the day...don’t ignore the pain.

“That’s your body telling you to get up and to stretch and move around,” added Dr. Levy. Get your joints moving whether its around the block to do some stretching or exercises."

Don’t skimp out on fruits, vegetables and water as drinking water helps to replenish the discs in your spine.

“Most people probably don’t drink enough water. The old adage 64 ounces of water,” said Dr. Levy. “The latest school of thought is if you take your body weight in pounds, cut that number in half, that’s number of fluid ounces you should be drinking.”

Remember, prevention is key.

A few minutes a day of stretches and exercises at home or the office can go a long way to protect you from future damage or even a trip to the doctor’s.

“Just like how you brush your teeth for better dental health and rotate your tires on your car to have it last longer,” said Dr. Levy “You need to take care of your spine. You only have one and it’s going to last you a life time.”

