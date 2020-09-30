Advertisement

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killing 58 and injuring others, on Oct. 1, 2017. A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killing 58 and injuring others, on Oct. 1, 2017. A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court on Wednesday approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

The action makes final a deal announced earlier this month and settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell, in her brief order, cited “near-unanimous participation in the settlement among potential claimants.”

Authorities said more than 22,000 people were attending an outdoor music festival when a gunman firing military-style weapons from windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay rained rapid-fire bullets into the crowd.

MGM Resorts, owner of the hotel and the concert venue, acknowledged no liability with the settlement. It will pay $49 million, while its insurance companies will pay $751 million.

“We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure,” the company said in a statement. It noted the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, event, calling it “a time of great sadness and reflection.”

Memorial ceremonies are scheduled Thursday at several venues in Las Vegas, including a reading of the names of the slain beginning at 10:05 p.m. — the time the first shots rang out.

Attorney Robert Eglet, the plaintiffs' lawyer who spent a year arranging the settlement with clients, legal firms and attorneys in at least 10 states, said amounts to be disbursed will be determined by two retired judges and he’s hopeful that payments will begin going out by the end of the year.

“There’ve been no objections and we expect no appeals,” Eglet told The Associated Press. “We’ll send out notices of the order. After 30 days the $800 million will be deposited.”

The case will be dismissed at that time, he added.

Eglet previously said that everyone involved “recognized there are no winners in long, drawn-out litigation with multiple trials where people and the community are reliving the event every time we try a case.”

A line-by-line list of victims, identified by their initials only, runs for more than 170 pages of a 225-page civil complaint filed Sept. 9 seeking compensation and punitive damages from MGM Resorts. It accused the casino company of negligence, wrongful death and liability in the 2017 shooting.

Millions of dollars could go to the most severely and permanently injured, Eglet said, depending on factors including age, number of dependents, type of injuries, previous and future medical treatment, and ability to work.

A minimum $5,000 would go to each person who filed a claim for unseen injuries and did not seek medical attention or therapy.

Administrators of the account will be retired Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti and retired California Judge Louis Meisinger, with help from the Virginia-based claims management legal firm BrownGreer.

Court filings in the case don’t mention the gunman, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself before police closed in.

Las Vegas police and the FBI determined the 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes poker player meticulously planned the attack and acted alone. They theorized he may have sought notoriety, but said they never determined a clear motive for the attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

National Politics

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Latest News

Education

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Washoe leads state in per-capita COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 75 new cases. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 105.5.

Crime

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

National

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.