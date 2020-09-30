Goats new recruits making the landscape fire resistant

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fuel reduction. It’s important work to prevent wildfires, but it’s labor intensive, and can carry its own risks--whether it be a controlled burn or manual removal by hand crews.

Or now...you can call on these guys. A herd of 300 plus Spanish goats doing what goats do on a steep hillside above U-S 50 in Clear Creek Canyon between Carson City and Lake Tahoe. Fuel reduction has been a priority here for years.

“We’ve had numerous fires right on the other canyon,” says NV Energy Fire Mitigation Specialist and veteran fire fighter Mark Regan, "the Voltaire Canyon. Just last year we had a fire over there. Carson City had a fire, threatened the infrastructure.”

And so these goats were contracted to do the work of those hand crews. No chain saws, no mechanical masticators, just lots of chewing, punctuated by some satisfied sounding bleats. This is their full time job. Here they’re working under contract for a partnership between NV Energy and the Division of Forestry.

There’s the old joke about goats being able to eat tin cans. That’s not true, of course, but they’ll eat just about anything else, certainly everything growing here is on the menu.

“In addition to dry cheat grass they eat all of our native shrubs as well. Sagebrush, bitterbrush, manzanita," says Anna Higgins.

But they do have their favorites.

“They’ll go for the bitterbrush first," says Shari Cook, part owner of High Desert Graziers which operates the herd solely for what’s called 'targeted grazing’. "Just like if you have a steak and a hot dog, you’re going to eat that steak first, then you’ll eat the hot dog.”

And goats can work where manpower and equipment can’t or shouldn’t.

“During fire season if we’re using mechanical equipment or if we’re using our hand crews with chain saws there’s always a risk we could spark a wildfire and we don’t want to do that," says Higgins.

Bottom line, what they’re leaving behind is a more fire resistant landscape with, says Higgins, maybe an extra bonus.

“Their droppings fertilize the area. So since they’ve gotten rid of the cheat grass maybe there’s a chance for native flowers and grass to come in.”

This project is a first for the goats and Higgins says it shows promise.

“I’m impressed with what the goats can do.”

