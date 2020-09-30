“Dog Tales” goes virtual to support Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit dedicated to helping special needs animals is asking for your help.

Wednesday Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary is holding its annual “Dog Tales” fundraiser. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event is virtual.

They’ll be posing videos and stories of their dogs on Facebook throughout the day. Some stories will even be shared live.

The goal is to raise $30,000 in 24 hours.

