Discovery Museum to reopen during fall break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Discovery Museum will open its doors to welcome back the community from Oct. 3–11 during Washoe County School District’s fall break.

“We are incredibly grateful to our members, donors and Northern Nevada community for supporting us during our closure,” said Mat Sinclair, President/CEO of The Discovery. “While visiting this week will look different than usual in order to keep everyone safe, we are thrilled to reopen for fall break and are looking forward to seeing guests interacting with our exhibits and reconnecting with The Discovery.”

To encourage social distancing, total museum capacity will be limited to 250 visitors at any given time. To guarantee entrance to the museum with no wait time, visitors can purchase tickets ahead of time on the museum’s website by clicking here.

Visitors ages 5 and older will be required to wear masks while at the museum. Museum staff will be frequently cleaning and sanitizing the museum throughout the day. Museum spaces may be closed on a rotating schedule throughout the day for deep cleaning and sanitizing. Some exhibits may not be available due to sanitization limitations.

For more details on the WCSD Fall Break reopening or other Discovery events visit nvdm.org.

