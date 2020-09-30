Advertisement

DETR: Unemployment insurance site will be offline temporarily

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that in order to conduct system updates, they are temporarily taking the Unemployment Insurance (UI) site offline Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

DETR officials say that during this time the site gets very few visitors, making it the ideal time to make system updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight Tuesday. This maintenance will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site (EmployNv.gov) and individuals filing PUA claims online will not be affected.

