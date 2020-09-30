Advertisement

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bishop Manogue High School closed its campus this week after two confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is a virtual learning week this week.

Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

Students were told to watch for school updates for any new opening information.

Contact tracing showed potential exposure to about 50 people at an off-campus event.

