Community members address health equity for people of color

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Area church pastors, city and county officials, and medical professionals are joining together to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on communities of color. This led to a drive-thru testing site at the Ministerios Palabra De Vida by Pastor Cesar Minera, where free tests were being provided to families of all backgrounds.

Minera said in our Hispanic community, legal status or financial challenges may restrict many from getting tested, but he added that should no longer be a problem.

“One person getting sick is not just one person, now it may mean immediate family, either at church or at work, it just extends like a fire so providing these services it ensures that people know where they stand,” Minera said.

Hundreds of tests were collected at the church located on South Virginia St. and each patient went through a nasal swab. The test results should be back between 24 to 72 hours. Dr. Anthony Slonim, President, and CEO of Renown said this is critical, especially for the Hispanic community in Washoe County, which is taking the lead in the number of cases.

“Six months have gone by and we are clinging on the opportunity to hug each other and be together again and we don’t realize that even if we are going into the home we can bring that virus with us,” Slonim explained.

He added the Hispanic population is such an important segment of our community that outreach is essential.

Kristopher Dahir, Sparks City Councilman said this is necessary to make sure everyone is safe in our community.

“This is one of our first of many really diving into these demographics of people who may not be getting tested, and we want to make sure we have proper numbers of all of our recordings, but most important is the value of each of these lives is just essential,” said Dahir.

Regardless of race or class, many in our community are doing what they can to prevent another COVID-19 death in Northern Nevada.

