Advertisement

Community members address health equity for people of color

By Abel Garcia
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Area church pastors, city and county officials, and medical professionals are joining together to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on communities of color. This led to a drive-thru testing site at the Ministerios Palabra De Vida by Pastor Cesar Minera, where free tests were being provided to families of all backgrounds.

Minera said in our Hispanic community, legal status or financial challenges may restrict many from getting tested, but he added that should no longer be a problem.

“One person getting sick is not just one person, now it may mean immediate family, either at church or at work, it just extends like a fire so providing these services it ensures that people know where they stand,” Minera said.

Hundreds of tests were collected at the church located on South Virginia St. and each patient went through a nasal swab. The test results should be back between 24 to 72 hours. Dr. Anthony Slonim, President, and CEO of Renown said this is critical, especially for the Hispanic community in Washoe County, which is taking the lead in the number of cases.

“Six months have gone by and we are clinging on the opportunity to hug each other and be together again and we don’t realize that even if we are going into the home we can bring that virus with us,” Slonim explained.

He added the Hispanic population is such an important segment of our community that outreach is essential.

Kristopher Dahir, Sparks City Councilman said this is necessary to make sure everyone is safe in our community.

“This is one of our first of many really diving into these demographics of people who may not be getting tested, and we want to make sure we have proper numbers of all of our recordings, but most important is the value of each of these lives is just essential,” said Dahir.

Regardless of race or class, many in our community are doing what they can to prevent another COVID-19 death in Northern Nevada.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were no deaths reported.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Occasional smoke, haze, and heat will continue into the first days of October. Records are possible through the weekend, with some modest cooling next week. No measurable precipitation is expected through at least the first week of the month. -Jeff

Education

COVID-19 cases close Bishop Manogue campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Students are expected to return Oct. 12 after fall break.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Washoe leads state in per-capita COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 75 new cases. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 105.5.

Crime

Regional law enforcement teams conduct sex offender sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
In total 131 sex offenders' residential addresses were checked.

Latest News

State

Nevada tribes get $2.9 million for public safety, help crime victims and support youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The goal is to help tribes serve and protect their communities.

Health

‘Window Shopping’ for open enrollment begins October 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevadans can look at their health insurance options for 2020 beginning tomorrow, with actual enrollment beginning November 1

News

Washoe Co. Health Officer: “Not the right time” for increasing limit on public gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denise Wong
Washoe County's health officer says he does not believe it is the time to start increasing the size limits on public gatherings.

News

Scorching Reno 1868 Eyeing League's Top Seed; Fans Could Return for Playoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Mound House man sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Montana said Ryan McGuire sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency in Montana.

News

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers.