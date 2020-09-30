Advertisement

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

There were no fatalities
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said there were about 100 mourners at the funeral home at the time.

They were there for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

