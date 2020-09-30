Advertisement

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Industry may not recover until 2024
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) – Up to 46 million jobs are at risk because of the downturn in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry numbers come from a report by the Air Transport Action Group.

According to ATAG’s analysis, the potential job losses stack up this way:

  • Up to 4.8 million in aviation
  • 26 million in air travel-related tourism
  • 15 million in companies that sell goods and services into the air transport supply chain or to aviation industry workers

“It is absolutely incumbent on governments to do whatever they can to help the sector get back on its feet so we can bring back those jobs and that economic activity,” said ATAG Exec. Dir. Michael Gill.

“Passengers and businesses need certainty around travel – not to be subject to random quarantine declarations and constantly changing lists of acceptable and unacceptable destinations.”

The economic activity supported by aviation could potentially pose a $1.8 trillion hit to global GDP.

ATAG said it doesn’t expect air travel to recover to last year’s levels until at least 2024.

