RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire is reporting a crash on Pyramid Highway at East Sky Ranch Boulevard.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Delays are expected, please avoid the area.

⚠️#TMFR on scene of motor vehicle accident in Spanish Springs involving two vehicles at Pyramid HWY and Sky Ranch. Patients extricated and 2 transported. Unknown extent of injuries. Expect delays. @WashoeSheriff @NHPNorthernComm pic.twitter.com/b8mQofDHZR — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.