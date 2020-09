RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Northeasterly wind flow will start to diminish and switch to a westerly direction over the next 24 hours. This change will transport more smoke and haze back into our area. Temperatures area also on the way up this week. While mornings will stay cool, expect summer-like afternoons as we welcome October. -Jeff