Tuesday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:53 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Northeasterly wind flow will start to diminish and switch to a westerly direction over the next 24 hours. This change will transport more smoke and haze back into our area. Temperatures area also on the way up this week. While mornings will stay cool, expect summer-like afternoons as we welcome October. -Jeff

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:47 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, dry weather is expected this week with above average temperatures.

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Seasonal temperatures and occasional smoke and haze are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect less wind, as high pressure starts to build back over the region this weekend. Next week will bring a warming trend, with upper 80s likely for valley locations. No measurable precipitation is in the forecast for the next 8 to 10 days. -Jeff

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will cool a bit in the short term, with much warmer weather in the forecast for next week as October arrives. Expect dry weather and occasional smoke and haze from California wildfires. -Jeff

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy, slightly cooler weather is in the forecast through Saturday. A strong ridge will start to build over the region late in the weekend. By next week, record temperatures are possible as October arrives. Smoke and haze will continue to drift in from California wildfires at times, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect gusty afternoon winds with above average temperatures today.