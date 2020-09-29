Advertisement

Toddler finds loaded gun on New Jersey playground

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:11 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (WFMZ) - Police are investigating after a New Jersey father called for help when his 2-year-old son found a handgun on the playground.

Police say the toddler found the loaded gun Sunday afternoon at a Phillipsburg, New Jersey, playground. His father got the gun away and called for help.

Police Chief Robert Stettner says they still don’t know all the circumstances around the situation, but it likely could have been prevented if the gun was properly taken care of.

“We have to make sure these guns are locked up. Hopefully, it doesn’t get out there. It doesn’t get removed from a residence or a safe or something. If they’re stored and locked away, there’s less of a chance for something like this to happen,” he said.

Police hope security camera video from homes in the area help them determine what happened and who the gun belongs to.

Brett Everett, the father of two young children, says hearing a gun was found on the neighborhood playground is unnerving.

“I was very shocked, very confused, too,” he said. “Just to hear somebody going through that, the father going through that, I feel for him.”

Fran Ludwig, who lives across the street from the playground, says she’s glad no one got hurt.

“I was just so happy that he didn’t pull the trigger,” she said. “This has been our home for 50 years. Our children played here, our grandchildren. It’s always been home, and all the people here have always been nice. Things are changing, but it’s just so sad. I’m just so happy that nobody got hurt.”

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

James Patterson awards $500 grants to thousands of teachers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|

National

Amazon sees its palm recognition tech in stadiums, offices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

National Politics

Georgia voters to choose short-term successor to John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven candidates are facing off in Tuesday’s special election to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia.

Latest News

National

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.

National Politics

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

National

Oregon 'hostage situation' ends in police shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Multiple people, including the suspect, died after shots were fired. Deputies have not said who fired those shots, why or how many people died.

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

National

Glass fire destroyed famed Napa resort restaurant, forces residents to flee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The fast-moving Glass Fire forced people to evacuate in Calistoga.