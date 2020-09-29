The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Blvd. Project Update

SPONSORED: Construction continues to improve Sun Valley Boulevard from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway. The project will increase safety, access, and mobility in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users.

The RTC does anticipate increased traffic within the construction zone and encourages drivers coming from Sparks to use Pyramid Highway instead of cutting through to Sun Valley Boulevard, when possible. Homes and businesses along this corridor will remain accessible during construction.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently lowered the speed limit on Sun Valley Boulevard from US 395 to Rampion Way from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour. The permanent new speed limit will enhance travel speed continuity and safety with the RTC’s upcoming pedestrian and bicyclist improvements.

The project is anticipated to be substantially complete in December 2020, weather permitting. Phase one of this project represents an approximately $8 million investment in our community funded with local fuel-tax revenue.

