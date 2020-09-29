Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Blvd. Project Update

(KOLO)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: Construction continues to improve Sun Valley Boulevard from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway. The project will increase safety, access, and mobility in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users.

The RTC does anticipate increased traffic within the construction zone and encourages drivers coming from Sparks to use Pyramid Highway instead of cutting through to Sun Valley Boulevard, when possible. Homes and businesses along this corridor will remain accessible during construction.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently lowered the speed limit on Sun Valley Boulevard from US 395 to Rampion Way from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour. The permanent new speed limit will enhance travel speed continuity and safety with the RTC’s upcoming pedestrian and bicyclist improvements.

The project is anticipated to be substantially complete in December 2020, weather permitting. Phase one of this project represents an approximately $8 million investment in our community funded with local fuel-tax revenue.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Two vehicles involved in rollover crash on Mill Street

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
There were minor injuries in the crash.

RTC

Kuenzli Street Conversion

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM PDT
Kuenzli Street Conversion

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Kuenzli Street Conversion

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:06 AM PDT
Construction is underway on the Kuenzli Street Conversion Project, which began on Monday, September 14

Traffic

US 50 over Echo Summit reopens five days early

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans and contractor Q&D Construction also safely removed large concrete portions of the old bridge, including using spider excavators over a precariously steep grade.

Latest News

News

New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:57 AM PDT
New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Safety

Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Recent events have prompted the enforcement..

RTC

RTC Prater Way Update

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM PDT

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Prater Way Update

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT
The project will add sidewalks and bike lanes, and improve center medians, curb ramps, and crosswalks

Traffic

Judges learn when revoking a commercial driver’s license is appropriate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT